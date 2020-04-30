State lawmakers weigh options on how to proceed with June 2nd primary

Lawmakers and governor to discuss moving the primary, enacting mandatory mail-in ballots or keep everything as is

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers held a hearing to discuss the impact COVID-19 could have on the primary election in June. While we are about a month away from the June 2nd primary, it is still unclear what that day will look like for Pennsylvanians.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has raised concerned about our ability to exercise our rights at the polls safely," said State Sen. John DiSanto, (R) Dauphin and Perry Counties.

The Senate State Government Committee held a hearing Thursday to discuss whether Pennsylvania should move the primary, enact mail-in ballots or do nothing.

"We have to have the House, Senate and governor on board with an agreement," said Sen. DiSanto. "We, the senate will come together and have a discussion within our caucus and senate leadership to see what we can, if anything to make this smoother because there are many challenges wrapped around here and complexities."

One of the challenges is making sure county election officials are ready to go, especially if the state decides to use a mandatory mail-in ballot for everyone, which would likely overwhelm most county offices and delay results.

"Many of us can not handle that volume with the staff we have now. I have four permanent staff people in my office that would have to handle 54,000 ballots," said Ed Allison, Lawrence County Director of Voter Registration and Elections. "We'd have to go to a mail house or processing center in order to do that which would be an entirely new situation for most counties. If the legislature is going to act or change the date of the primary, if you change the method it has to be done now."