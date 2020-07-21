Some state lawmakers look to reform a law they say protects police from punishment for wrongdoing

They say the law allows police unions to use collective bargaining agreements to protect officers from accountability.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A week after Governor Tom Wolf signed police reform bills into law, democratic state lawmakers are looking to further reforms. The House Democratic Policy Committee held a police reform hearing Tuesday morning.

"Today's hearing is a result of many conversations that have been happening in the Black community for years," said State Rep. Donna Bullock, (D) Philadelphia County.

While most of the panel discussed the issues happening within Philadelphia, they say the issues are happening in cities and counties across the state. One of the biggest topics during the hearing was Act 111, the Policemen and Firemen Collective Bargaining Act of 1968.

"The law must now be analyzed as one of the many pillars of structural racism," said Philadelphia City Solicitor Marcel Pratt.

Those against Act 111 say, sometimes unions will use collective bargaining agreements to protect officers from being held accountable for their actions.

"It's known the current statutory scheme perpetuates a system that has historically deprived municipal governments of the ability to discipline police for conduct that violates the public’s trust," said Pratt. "And the ability to appropriately manage a police department."

Reforming Act 111 appears to have support from some republican lawmakers as well. Last month, State Rep. Russ Diamond, (R) Lebanon County, Rep. Jim Cox, (R) Berks and Lancaster Counties, and Rep. Paul Schemel, (R) Franklin County, announced plans to introduce reform legislation.

Part of the plan in amending Act 111 includes prohibiting unions from using collective bargaining agreements to protect officers who have:

Committed a criminal offense

Violated use of force policy

Violated a person's constitutional rights

"I am diligently working across the aisle to attempt to reach consensus on a plan that will restore respect for authority by making sure authority is administered with respect and transparency," said State Rep. Diamond.

Rep. Diamond previously introduced a similar bill a few years ago, but it didn't get enough support after FOP opposition.