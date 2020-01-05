State lawmaker urges Governor Wolf to consider pet groomers as medically necessary

Pet groomers say they have heard from many pet owners concerned about their pets well-being after not being able to get groomed

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A state lawmaker representing several counties in our area is joining some pet groomers fighting to be considered an essential business.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, (R) representing Adams, and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties says, he's received emails and pictures from pet owners concerned about the well-being of their pets not being able to get groomed.

"The pictures, I have to look away from them, it's awful what's happening," said Sen. Mastriano. "Grooming may sound like it would make your animal cute but they have to be taken care of."

Sen. Mastriano sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf urging him to reconsider pet groomers as medically necessary.

"I take people's concerns and worries seriously. I take them as my own and if they bring issues to me, I try, by God, to sort it out and get it right," said Sen. Mastriano. "I know the governor is a supporter of animal rights. I pointed it out in my letter but it's just falling on deaf ears."

Groomers have received the same concerns from pet owners as Senator Mastriano has.

"I'm checking my phone, I have messages every single day, emails, they're like, 'please, please, groom our dog. Fluffy can't see. Our dog's belly is completely matted, I'm too afraid to do anything," said Michelle Hall, Compassionate Groom and Spa owner.

She closed her business six weeks ago. She applied for waivers to remain open but was denied. Hall is thankful Sen. Mastriano and others are getting involved and bringing awareness to the importance of pet grooming.