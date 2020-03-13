State Horse Racing Commission suspends licenses connected to Horse-Drugging Scheme

11 people have had their licenses suspended in connection to indictment by a federal grand jury.

The State Horse Racing Commission announced today that effective March 11, 2020, eleven individuals have had their occupational licenses suspended in connection with indictments by a federal grand jury and charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for various federal and state crimes.

The charges are related to a widespread conspiracy and scheme involving racehorse owners, trainers, veterinarians, and others who manufactured, distributed, and received adulterated and misbranded performance enhancement drugs and administered those substances to horses.

“The State Horse Racing Commission has worked hard to build an industry of integrity in the commonwealth,” said Director of Thoroughbred Racing Thomas Chuckas. “We commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its diligent and exhaustive efforts in this matter. The welfare of our equine athletes is of utmost importance.”

These suspensions are the result of reciprocal discipline for cases with illegal conduct at race tracks in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and the United Arab Emirates. The eleven individuals held occupational licenses issued by the State Horse Racing Commission as trainers, owners, grooms, and drivers. Suspensions are possible through authority given to the commission by Pennsylvania’s Race Horse Industry Reform Act.

The State Horse Racing Commission will continue its proactive efforts of testing and taking action against those caught in violation of regulations that govern horse racing in Pennsylvania.