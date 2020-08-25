State Game Commission investigating suspected poaching case in Perry County

The Game Commission believes the deer was illegally killed sometime after dusk on Saturday. Its carcass was found with the head and genitals removed in Greenwood Twp

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating a suspected poaching case in Perry County.

The Game Commission believes a male whitetail deer was illegally killed in Greenwood Township sometime after dusk on Saturday.

The carcass was found with the head and genitals removed in a field, the Game Commission said.

A necropsy performed on the deer suggests the animal was not previously injured by a motor vehicle incident, according to the Game Commission.

The Game Commission believes a trail camera in the area captured an image of the deer that was illegally killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southcentral Region Dispatch Center at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.