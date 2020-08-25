State Game Commission investigating suspected poaching case in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating a suspected poaching case in Perry County.
The Game Commission believes a male whitetail deer was illegally killed in Greenwood Township sometime after dusk on Saturday.
The carcass was found with the head and genitals removed in a field, the Game Commission said.
A necropsy performed on the deer suggests the animal was not previously injured by a motor vehicle incident, according to the Game Commission.
The Game Commission believes a trail camera in the area captured an image of the deer that was illegally killed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southcentral Region Dispatch Center at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.
You can also report online at https://bit.ly/3airvh4.