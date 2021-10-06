State fire commissioner encourages Pennsylvanians to participate in Fire Prevention Week

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is learning the sounds of fire safety which aims to educate everyone about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego urged Pennsylvanians to learn the sounds of fire safety as part of this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

The Fire Prevention Week theme for this year aims to educate everyone about the difference in sound between the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Trego marked the occasion by participating in Yorkana Volunteer Fire Company’s prevention week open house where families and other residents can learn about fire risks from the experts.

"The importance obviously is to educate the public and give them that extra chance to get out safely and recognize the new technologies out there," said Trego.

Fire officials said to take action when an alarm makes noises such as a beeping or a chirping sound.

Trego said modern homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster, so having a plan to escape from your home is critical.

Below are additional tips from Trego for developing and practicing a home escape plan:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case adults are not able to help them.

Make sure your house number is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Never go back inside a burning building. Once outside, stay outside.