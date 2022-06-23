State Fire Commissioner urges caution and safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Local leaders speak out on fireworks safety to protect property and loved ones this Fourth of July

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from July 2, 2021.

State officials and safety leaders spoke out Thursday to remind those planning to use fireworks this Fourth of July to employ caution.

Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey joined local leaders and the Burn Prevention Network (BPN) in urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves during the holiday.

"Our message is clear today, fireworks are not toys," McGarvey said. "First and foremost, we want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities."

McGarvey gave the following suggestions when handling fireworks:

Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees.

allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees. Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

point or throw fireworks at another person. Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.

Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.

pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited. After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.

Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.

use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency. Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.

remain at a safe distance from the ignition location. Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2020, fireworks were involved in around 15,600 injures. Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears being the most frequently harmed parts of the body.

Statistics from the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) showed that fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year and cause an average of $105 million in direct property damage.

Under state law, Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old may purchase and use Class C (consumer-grade) fireworks. Certain restrictions apply, including:

They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.

They cannot be discharged from within a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.

They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.