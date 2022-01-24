State Dept. of Human Services warns of phishing scam targeting SNAP, EBT card users

The scammers send potential victims a text saying their EBT card is locked, according to acting DHS secretary Meg Snead.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead warned residents of the commonwealth Monday about a potential phishing scam targeting EBT card users.

The scammers send potential victims a text saying their EBT card is locked, according to Snead.

Pennsylvanians should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted in this manner, Snead said.

DHS and other government agencies do not and will not send text alerts regarding EBT, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or any other public assistance programs, she added.

“There are always people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs, but please remember that DHS will never contact any of our benefit recipients via text,” Snead said in a press release. “If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that your benefits are in jeopardy and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Please be aware that these are scams. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft.”

The United States Department of Agriculture publishes information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should always be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages, Snead said.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.

EBT balance and transaction inquiries as well as card replacements can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.