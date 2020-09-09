State changing some rules and regulations of school-age child care to make it easier for working families

The State Department of Human Services is offering alternatives to make it easier on working families of school-age children who are learning remotely

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pa. Department of Human Services is offering alternatives to make it easier on working families of school-age children who are learning remotely.

Over the past year, moms and dads have become teachers, coaches, and in some cases, technology trouble-shooters.

"Parents and caregivers aren't just wearing multiple times," Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, said. "We're often wearing multiple hats at one time."

Jack of all trades, though, no one blames anyone for being masters of none.

"These struggles are real for thousands of Pennsylvania families," Sec. Miller said.

Which is why the State Department of Human Service is changing some rules and regulations of school-age child care to make it easier for working families who have young kids learning remotely.

One option is a learning pod. These allow families to take turns supervising each others' children, no more than 12 of the same school-age, when they can't be in school. It doesn't require a license, but kids must be in safe places where they can be supervised by trusted parents.

"What we don't want are parents quitting their jobs to stay at home with their school-aged children," Sec. Miller said.

Another option is non-licensed part-day school age programs, like summer day camps and sports camps. The DHS has waived the 90-day limit on these types of program so they can continue to operate during the school year.

"We have two goals," Sec. Miller said. "Keeping children safe and healthy, and creating flexibility with working families during this unprecedented time of challenge, stress, and anxiety."