State calls for President for to reauthorize support for National Guard response to COVID-19

The PA National Guard has been assisting the state in delivering PPE, providing resources to tackle food insecurity, and help in long-term care facilities

State leaders are calling on the President to reauthorize Title 32 to allow PA National Guard members to continue to carry out missions to assist long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19.

“The assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard has been essential in ensuring we are caring for residents in long-term care facilities during this pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As we see cases increasing across the state, we know that cases in long-term care facilities are a direct reflection of the community. The Pennsylvania National Guard is a vital resource in assisting these facilities when there are staffing needs.”

The state said federal authorization also provides more protection for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard for healthcare and benefits. Without federal authorization, leaders said Pennsylvania would have to consider placing the Pennsylvania National Guard on State Active Duty, which the state would be financially responsible for.

The call came from the Governor's administration, with support of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.

“The Pennsylvania National Guard has been instrumental in our Nation’s response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting community-based testing sites, distributing millions of meals to Pennsylvanians in need and aiding our frontline health workers who provide care to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “I urge the Trump Administration to renew the federal Title 32 authorization for the Pennsylvania National Guard to streamline pay and benefits for National Guard members and their families. As the nation expects spikes in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, this renewal is much needed to ensure the National Guard is able to support efforts to keep our citizens safe and to maintain National Guard operations without additional burden to states and territories.”

The Pa. National Guard has been supporting long-care facilities by providing staffing support to assist in patient care, as well as providing support services such as preparing meals and cleaning.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard has served the equivalent of 7,351 days as part of the COVID-19 response.