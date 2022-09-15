State approves smaller rate increase for UGI

The plan will mean smaller rate increases for customers spaced out in two steps in October 2022 and October 2023.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has limited a planned rate hike for UGI natural gas customers.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and UGI announced the agreement, which will mean smaller rate increases for customers spaced out in two steps in October 2022 and October 2023.

Under the terms of the settlement, the average bill for a residential customer will increase from a current bill of $92.49 per month to $96.93, effective October 29, 2022 – and rise to $98.21, effective October 1, 2023.

That two-step process will result in a total increase in the average bill of $5.71 (6.2%) between now and October 2023, compared to a $9.39 per month (9.5%) increase that was included in UGI's initial request.

The plan also adds to UGI's customer assistance programs.