Law enforcement advisory commission releases reports on use of force, bias-based policing in Pennsylvania

The reports reveal "important recommendations related to use of force and bias-based policing issues within...law enforcement," chairperson Sha S. Brown said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2021.

The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission announced today the release its reports of recommendations to improve law enforcement in the commonwealth.

The reports, which were completed in October 2022, can be found on the Commission’s website, along with responses from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) Parole Field Services.

“These reports reveal important recommendations related to use of force and bias-based policing issues within Pennsylvania law enforcement,” said Deputy State Inspector General and Commission Chairperson, Sha S. Brown. “While there is still much work to do, the coordination between the Commission and covered agencies continues to produce results and is creating positive change for all Pennsylvanians.”

In their responses, and consistent with both agencies’ commitment to ensure that their policies are aligned with best practices, the covered agencies provided plans regarding implementation of the Commission’s recommendations.

The Commission’s recommendations to PSP and the DOC sought to strengthen use of force policies and eliminate bias-based policing:

Strengthening Use of Force Policies:

TASER Policy Enhancements – DOC should enhance its use of force policy to include cautions regarding TASER deployments near flammable liquids and to detail where TASER deployments fall within its Resistance and Control Continuum. Post-Incident Internal Investigation Procedures – In accordance with best practices, DOC should enhance its policies to ensure post-incident interviews occur as soon as practical after the 72-hour waiting period and should complete post-incident investigations within 180 days. Less than Lethal Use of Force – PSP should enhance its use of force policy to permit the use of less than lethal proportional force (given the totality of circumstances) to carry out a legitimate law or civil enforcement activity.

Eliminating Bias-Based Policing:

Bias-Based Policing Policies – PSP should update its Bias-Based Profiling Review Policy and all relevant employee code of conduct and enforcement-related policies to better define prohibitions of conduct against all protected classes and provide examples and descriptions of acts that may indicate bias-based policing. Mandated Annual Bias-Based Policing or Implicit Bias Training – PSP should mandate in-service annual bias-based policing or implicit bias training for all members.