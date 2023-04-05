BRICKHEADS host Star Wars inspired Lego-building competition

BRICKHEADS in Manheim Township is hosting a Lego build competition to celebrate Star Wars week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A family-owned Lego store is holding a building competition in celebration of May the Fourth. BRICKHEADS in Lancaster County is inviting builders of all ages to their monthly build competition.

“We have a build competition every first Friday of the month, it happens to fall on the week of May the Fourth so we are doing May The Force Be With You as the theme. The stuff that these kids come up with is amazing,” said Ashley Daggett, the co-owner of BRICKHEADS, a small Lego reseller shop in Lancaster County off Lititz Pike.

Ashley and her husband's store hold a monthly competition to encourage their customers to be creative and think outside the box.

“We like to see kids come in and try and see their skills progress and that’s pretty much the basic idea of it is to have them come in every single month and have them get better at building, and they really do,” Daggett said.

Builders dig through a table of pieces and build at their own pace during store hours.

The only limit is their imagination.

“We do see a lot of regulars that come in and build too which is really cool, because you see their building progressing every time they come in so it’s pretty exciting,” Daggett said.

But a building competition isn’t the only way BRICKHEADS celebrate Star Wars week. Customers can also find new and used sets on the shelves, including some vintage pieces in their original boxes. Customers can also bring in their new or used sets to trade or sell.

Daggett says the Lego brand is universal and can be used to bring people together.

“It’s something that I think every age category, every denomination, and every race can share and enjoy that and I think that it kind of makes it very community-like and that’s why I’m glad we’re here,” Daggett said.