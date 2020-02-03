Starting Wednesday, drivers caught on camera speeding through work zones will be fined, PennDOT says

PennDOT said drivers will receive a warning letter for the first offense, a $75 fine for a 2nd offense and a $150 fine for every violation after that.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Smile, you're on camera.

Starting Wednesday, fines will be issued for speeding drivers caught by cameras placed in active work zones across the state.

PennDOT is posting the location of the cameras online and signs will be up warning drivers that the cameras are rolling before they enter the construction site.

Right now, just one of the cameras is placed on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

"People are speeding through our work zones. They're driving aggressively. We're seeing a lot of work zone crashes," said David Thompson, PennDOT spokesperson, who said there were 23 fatalities and 1800 crashes just in 2018.

The National Transportation Safety board also ranks Pennsylvania in the top ten in the nation for work zone fatalities. PennDOT said the most common type of accidents that occur in work zones are rear-end collisions.

The cameras will only be placed in work zones that are active with workers present. PennDOT said drivers will receive a warning letter for the first offense. A second violation will result in a citation and a $75 fine. Every offense following that will result in a citation and a $150 fine, PennDOT said.

The work zone cameras will be mounted on SUV's parked near the construction site.

PennDOT provides the following advice for drivers in work zones:

Drive the posted work zone speed limit.

Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.

Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don't tailgate.

Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.

Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.

Always buckle up.

Expect the unexpected

Laws

Pennsylvania's work zone safety laws are designed to protect both highway workers and motorists.

Posted Work Zones:

Headlights on. All motorists are required to travel with their headlights turned on in all posted work zones, not just active work zones. It is necessary for drivers in vehicles with daytime running lights to turn on their headlights in order to activate their taillights.

Speed-monitoring devices. Interstate work zones with a project cost exceeding $300,000 will have a speed-monitoring device to alert motorists of their speed prior to entering the work zone.

Active Work Zones:

Posting of active work zones. Active work zones must be designated as such to notify motorists when they enter and leave the work zone. A white flashing light attached to the "Active Work Zone When Flashing" sign will indicate an active work zone. The flashing light will only be activated when workers are present and turned off when workers are not present.

Fifteen-day loss of license for driving dangerously. Motorists caught driving 11 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically will lose their license for 15 days.

Fines doubled/jail time increased. Fines for certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. Also, the law provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.

In 2014, 377 suspensions were imposed on motorists for work zone violations.

