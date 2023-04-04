Start of greenhouse season this week

Marcho's Florist and Greenhouses in Susquehanna County is open all year round, but really, this week is the start of the season — the days leading up to Easter.

GIBSON, Pa. — On Tuesday, it was 79 degrees inside the greenhouse at Marcho's Florist and Greenhouses, and thanks to the sunshine and mild temperatures this week, that is happening naturally.

The greenhouse in Susquehanna County has had the heat off and roof open for a lot of the winter. And now that it is spring, this week's forecast has been a welcome sight.

Marcho's is technically open all year round, but really, the greenhouse season starts this week on the days leading up to Easter.

"It's just nice because it's the first time you get to see all your recurring customers every year. It's really nice to see everyone for the first time," said co-owner Michelle Marcho.

The hanging baskets have just started to bloom at Marcho's, but they will not get a whole lot of attention until the week of Mother's Day. The week of Easter is all about hyacinths, hydrangeas, tulips, and mini daffodils.

Michelle Marcho says prep work for the start of the season begins in December.

"Ordering, guessing whether it is going to be bigger or smaller than last year inventory-wise and what we should order, what we should grow on."

Since one of the more popular Easter favorites, mini daffodils, are already nearly sold out this early in the week, employees at Marcho's think it is going to be a pretty good season.

"It's great just to see the color after having such a brown dreary season where you see white snow or brown. It's just that first pop of color brings everyone to life," Marcho said.

And Marcho says the best part of Easter week is the good mood that pop of color can instantly bring people.

"Even though I didn't quite realize it, my purpose in life is to make people happy. Even though I grow plants for a living, somehow that coincides with each other, and it makes me really happy to see people smiling," said Marcho.