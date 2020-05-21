Starbucks is now offering delivery in Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster

The delivery program, available through the Uber Eats app, allows customers to have their favorite Starbucks items delivered right to their door.

Good news, Starbucks fans.

If you’re at home and craving your favorite Starbucks order, Starbucks Delivers is now available in the Harrisburg, Lancaster and York areas, the coffee company said.

The delivery program, available through the Uber Eats app, allows customers to have their favorite Starbucks items delivered right to their door with an option for contactless delivery, Starbucks said in a press release.

Nearly all beverages and food are available to order and customize, including the new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink that just launched this week, and Starbucks Delivers is currently offering no delivery fees.

Starbucks Delivers customers can also send Starbucks beverages and food to their loved ones, with the ability for the recipient to track the order by using the “Share This Delivery” feature on the Uber Eats app.