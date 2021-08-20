National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holding stair-climbing event in Lancaster to honor fallen firefighters who died in 9/11 attacks

Participants will climb 110 stories or 2,200 steps — the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is holding its annual stair-climbing event at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to honor fallen firefighters.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the organization's 11th memorial stair climb in Lancaster will gather firefighters from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Virginia.

Participants will climb 110 stories or 2,200 steps — the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Each climber will carry a photograph of a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Online registration is closed, however, people who arrive on Sunday can pre-register.

Coordinators say they anticipate approximately 400 people will participate in the climb.

The Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, chief Ron Siarnicki, says he hopes the event provides help to individuals who lost their family members in the line of duty.

"It's to remember those who make the ultimate sacrifice and their families are going to need some kind of support and help after the traumatic loss of their loved one," says Siarnicki. "That's what the foundation does, honors the fallen and helps the families to rebuild their lives."