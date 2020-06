One person was taken to the hospital after a Thursday night stabbing in York.

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 400 block of Walnut Street around 8:10 p.m. on June 18 for a reported stabbing.

One person was taken to York Hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A suspect in the stabbing is in custody, according to dispatch.