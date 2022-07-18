Victim stabbed 13 times during home invasion in Waynesboro; police searching for suspects

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for home invasion and stabbing suspect(s) after two people were left injured in Waynesboro.
Authorities say they responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing at a home on Harrison Avenue in Waynesboro Borough on July 17, around 4:00 p.m.
Police say that it was reported that one or two masked suspects forced their way into a home, where they stabbed two people.
Officials say that one victim was treated at the hospital for 13 stab wounds while another was treated for a leg injury.
Authorities said it was believed that one of the attackers could have remained in the home.
State Police used a tactical team to form a perimeter around the home and were able to enter and search the home without finding a suspect.
Officials say there is no threat to the community and the home invasion and stabbing remain under investigation.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131.