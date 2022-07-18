Victim stabbed 13 times during home invasion in Waynesboro; police searching for suspects

Authorities say two people were injured after masked suspect(s) forced their way into a home and stabbed a person 13 times.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for home invasion and stabbing suspect(s) after two people were left injured in Waynesboro.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing at a home on Harrison Avenue in Waynesboro Borough on July 17, around 4:00 p.m.

Police say that it was reported that one or two masked suspects forced their way into a home, where they stabbed two people.

Officials say that one victim was treated at the hospital for 13 stab wounds while another was treated for a leg injury.

Authorities said it was believed that one of the attackers could have remained in the home.

State Police used a tactical team to form a perimeter around the home and were able to enter and search the home without finding a suspect.

Officials say there is no threat to the community and the home invasion and stabbing remain under investigation.