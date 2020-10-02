Lancaster woman facing charges after stabbing victim

LANCASTER, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a victim in the upper torso.
Tonia Hull, 49, is facing aggravated assault charges for her role in the incident.
On February 7 around 7:35 p.m., police responded to an address in the 100 block of Howard Avenue in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, police found a victim with a stab wound to the upper torso.
Authorities discovered that a dispute had taken place between the victim and the suspect, who was identified as Hull.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.
Hull was taken into custody and placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.