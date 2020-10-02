Lancaster woman facing charges after stabbing victim

Tonia Hull, 49, is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a victim in the upper torso.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a victim in the upper torso.

Tonia Hull, 49, is facing aggravated assault charges for her role in the incident.

On February 7 around 7:35 p.m., police responded to an address in the 100 block of Howard Avenue in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Authorities discovered that a dispute had taken place between the victim and the suspect, who was identified as Hull.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.