'Totally amazing' - family shares 200-year-old flower power

A married couple in Schuylkill County have a prized possession they care for deeply. It's been passed down in the family for generations and it's still living.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — The borough of St. Clair was founded in 1850. William and Darlene Bowler have been married for more than 50 years and live in a home on Second Street that's almost 100 years old. But all of that pales in comparison to a cherished plant they have in their backyard.

"It's totally amazing and different than most people have ever seen," William Bowler said.

That's because most people haven't come across a lily orchid that's nearly 200 years old and they definitely haven't been around long enough to outlive it. But this orchid that's been in Darlene's family for decades and has had quite a story.

The family's research, which has been backed by horticultural experts, shows this miracle plant has indeed been around for nearly two centuries and it's one of the Bowler family's most cherished items.

"To us, this is our garden, really because all of the other stuff may come and go, with us, out there in here, they're part of us," Darlene Bowler said.

"During my wife's grandmother's lifetime, it never bloomed. Three weeks after she died, they bloomed."

What's neat, the family says, is that the orchard regenerates, so they've been able to give friends and family members some of the orchid's offspring.