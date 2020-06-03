Spring Grove man facing charges after allegedly stealing tools while high on drugs

Seth Phipps, 20, is facing multiple charges for his role in the incident.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Spring Grove man is facing charges after allegedly stealing tools while high on drugs.

Seth Phipps, 20, is facing theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and DUI for his role in the incident.

On March 3, police were dispatched to the 500 block of West King Street in East Berlin Borough for a possible burglary at Rocco's Pizza.

The owner told police that the shop had been closed for an hour, and upon return, it was found that one of the window screens had been removed and cut.

Prior to closing the pizza shop, the owner told police he noticed a white man acting strange but he left in a diesel truck.

While waiting for police arrival, the owner of the shop saw a diesel truck drive towards him, but as he approached it, it turned around and traveled down an alley.

Police searched the area and found an unattended running Red Dodge Ram 3500 parked in an alley near the 100 block of East King Street.

The driver's side door was left open.

Inside the truck, authorities found about $850 worth of tools that belonged to the garage owner.

Police found that the truck was listed as stolen, and that a garage nearby showed signs of forced entry.

Police found Phipps hiding in the garage, and he admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana prior to driving to the garage.

He also admitted to being in the area of Rocco's Pizza earlier.