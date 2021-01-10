Spring Grove Area School District says member of high school's Varsity football team attacked official at Friday's game

The police were present and addressed the situation, according to school officials.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A member of the Spring Grove High School Varsity football team attacked an official at the conclusion of Friday's game.

The police were present and addressed the situation, according to school officials. The Spring Grove Area School District is cooperating with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III regarding the incident.

In a statement, the district apologized to Dover and Spring Grove fans, saying this incident is not representative of the Spring Grove athletics program or the Spring Grove Area School District.