YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township police are searching for a man who robbed the A-Plus Sunoco with a handgun.

Authorities say the robbery happened on the 1300 block of Mount Rose Avenue on Jan.18 at around 8:45 p.m. The suspect took cash and cigarettes then fled from the store on foot.