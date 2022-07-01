York County Police launch 'Project Lifesaver'

The goal is to provide a timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for children and adults who wander due to cognitive-related conditions.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A new program was launched in York County on Thursday.

The York County Sheriff's Office and the York County District Attorney's Office joined together in partnership with Project Lifesaver International.

The main goal of Project Lifesaver is to provide a timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for children and adults who wander due to Alzheimer's, autism, and other cognitive-related conditions.

Due to this collaboration, the Project Lifesaver (PLS) Program is now available to all citizens of York County.

How it works:

Potential clients are interviewed and oriented to the PLS Program.

Those who qualify are fitted with a wrist or ankle recovery transponder that transmits an individualized tracking signal.

If the enrolled individual goes missing, the caregiver notifies 911, and trained deputies/emergency personnel respond to the wanderer’s area and use the client's individualized frequency to locate the location of the individual.

Eligibility:

Client must be a resident of York County

Client has been diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition such as: Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, or other related cognitive disorders and have the potential to wander.

Must be currently cared for in a home setting

Do not operate a motor vehicle

How can I enroll?

If you are a caregiver for someone you think is eligible to enroll in this program, or would like more information about Project Lifesaver, please contact Lt. David Godfrey at 717-771-2496 or email: dmgodfrey@yorkcountypa.gov