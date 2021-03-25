Police seek persons of interest in York County armed robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are looking for two persons of interest an armed robbery at a convenience store.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 4, behind the Central Mart in the 1200 block of Mount Rose Avenue.
Spring Garden Township Police say three men, each with a pistol, robbed two employees at gun point.
Police want to identify two persons of interest and are looking for information on the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the two persons of interest is asked to contact Detective Don Harbaugh with Spring Garde Township Police at 717-843-0851.