Police seek persons of interest in York County armed robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are looking for two persons of interest an armed robbery at a convenience store.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 4, behind the Central Mart in the 1200 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

Spring Garden Township Police say three men, each with a pistol, robbed two employees at gun point.

Police want to identify two persons of interest and are looking for information on the vehicle.