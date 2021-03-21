Celebrating the first day of Spring in Camp Hill

The Borough's annual event kicked off today to celebrate the first day of Spring and the resilience of local businesses throughout the pandemic.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Downtown Camp Hill Association hosed their annual Spring Fling on Saturday. The event celebrates the area's vibrancy, walkability, and welcoming vibe. It was held from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

After a year of uncertainty, Camp Hill small business owners and neighbors celebrated how the Market Street corridor continues to evolve and grow while maintaining a positive spirit in the community despite the ongoing pandemic.

Fun outdoor activities included:

• Irish Step Dancers at Blooms by Vickrey parking lot starting at 10:30 am and 3 pm.

• Holmes Cycling & Fitness (next to Meeka Fine Jewelry) is hosting a family fun ride leaving the Camp Hill fire station at 11:30 am.

• A Camp Hill fire truck at 22nd and Market.

• The Nittany Lion will be on site Agostino Financial next to Shine on Market (across from Conte Wealth Advisors).

• The Pennsylvania Bakery will have a Bunny in their window.

A few of the small businesses to check out:

• Tanya's Cookies

• Carmina Cristina's Makeup

• Stevie's Bistro

• Cornerstone Coffeehouse

• Meeka Fine Jewelry

• The Watershed Pub

• Little Black Dress

• One Good Woman

• The Pennsylvania Bakery

• Centric Bank

• Shine on Market