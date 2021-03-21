Celebrating the first day of Spring in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Downtown Camp Hill Association hosed their annual Spring Fling on Saturday. The event celebrates the area's vibrancy, walkability, and welcoming vibe. It was held from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
After a year of uncertainty, Camp Hill small business owners and neighbors celebrated how the Market Street corridor continues to evolve and grow while maintaining a positive spirit in the community despite the ongoing pandemic.
Fun outdoor activities included:
• Irish Step Dancers at Blooms by Vickrey parking lot starting at 10:30 am and 3 pm.
• Holmes Cycling & Fitness (next to Meeka Fine Jewelry) is hosting a family fun ride leaving the Camp Hill fire station at 11:30 am.
• A Camp Hill fire truck at 22nd and Market.
• The Nittany Lion will be on site Agostino Financial next to Shine on Market (across from Conte Wealth Advisors).
• The Pennsylvania Bakery will have a Bunny in their window.
A few of the small businesses to check out:
• Tanya's Cookies
• Carmina Cristina's Makeup
• Stevie's Bistro
• Cornerstone Coffeehouse
• Meeka Fine Jewelry
• The Watershed Pub
• Little Black Dress
• One Good Woman
• The Pennsylvania Bakery
• Centric Bank
• Shine on Market
• Cocoa Creek Chocolates