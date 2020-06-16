Spring Carlisle kicks off Wednesday but with some changes

The event that normally brings over 100,000 people from all over the world to the Carlisle Fairgrounds will look different.

The twice rescheduled Spring Carlisle car show kicks off Wednesday in Cumberland County but not without some noticible changes.

We caught up with some of the vendors ahead of the big day.

“Welcome to my humble abode for the week,” said John Mancino of New York.

Surrounded by his collection and his family, Mancino says it's great to be back in Cumberland County. He drove over 250 miles from New York to buy, sell, and trade with his kids.

“Yee-haw!” laughed Mancino. “I was really excited that again because we haven't been able to do anything else. It’s just nice to get out.”

Mancino is a 20-year vendor at Spring Carlisle.

“A lot of the people here, it's in their blood, something they do. A lot of people do it like I do — with the family,” explained Mancino.

“Historically, Spring Carlisle is a 100,000 plus gathering of automotive enthusiasts from around the world,” explained Mike Garland, the public relations manager.

Organizers say this time around, there will be a lot less people.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the in-person auction. Instead, they’re holding one online. You can register to bid here.

They’ve also implemented additional safety measures, including:

• Aisle layout for food lines, tape on floor for distancing

• Additional office waiting area to ensure distancing

• Plexiglass windows at work station

• Signage in place with social distancing guidelines

• Bathroom attendants for restrooms

• Hand sanitizer stations placed throughout venue

• Supply PPE’s for staff

• Close up every other urinal

• Require guests to follow PPE mandates

• Bathrooms completely cleaned every night with 30 second kill spray

• Eliminate hand stamping

• Hand washing sinks outside

• Temperature check employees if required

“We have spaced the picnic tables out a little bit more,” added Garland. “We are offering enhanced sanitation measures.”

Organizers rescheduled the event twice, which they describe as historic.

“We’ve been around since 1974 and other than a particular Sunday in the early part of the 2010’s where a hurricane had come through on the Saturday night of our corvette show and rendered the grounds unsafe for the next day, we have not altered our schedule in any form since its inception,” explained Garland.

“A bad day in Carlisle is better than good day at work,” laughed Mancino. “If it rains, it rains. We’ve been here, I’ve been here when it snowed so I’m not afraid of the weather.”

Spring Carlisle runs Wednesday through Saturday. The in-person auction will continue again in 2021.