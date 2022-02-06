Spotted lanternflies hatching across Pa, experts urge people to help contain the invasive species

There are currently 45 counties under spotted lanternfly quarantine in Pennsylvania, including Adams County, which was just added this year.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It doesn’t take long to find spotted lanternfly nymphs in your backyard this time of year.

These small bugs with black and white spots hatch anytime between late April and early June, according to Penn State Extension Horticulture Educator Emelie Swackhamer.

“We’re seeing the nymphs starting to emerge and you can find them feeding on the succulent parts of plants, the undersides of leaves, the stems of leaves, herbaceous plant material," Swackhamer says.

The lanternflies can be a big nuisance to local plants.

“They’ll get bigger and bigger as the season goes on and as they get bigger, their mouthparts get stronger," Swackhamer tells FOX43. "They transition from feeding primarily on the leaves and the succulent parts of the plant to feeding on the more woody parts of the plant.”

So what should you do if you see these bugs? Smash them!

What do these four have in common? They’re all the same #BadBug!



The #SpottedLanterfly will be hatching very soon, and will look like the top left picture immediately. Expect to see them in their black and white polkadotted costume until around June.



https://t.co/EhPFInPlmp pic.twitter.com/W1QwBk9G1R — PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) May 29, 2022

If you want to protect any particular trees on your property, Swackhamer says a circle trap is the most effective trap to use that is also safe for the rest of the environment. You can learn how to easily make one here.

Some pesticide sprays will also take care of the insects.

However, Swackhamer emphasizes that management is only half of the problem. The other half of the problem is stopping the transport of the insect to new areas.

There are currently 45 counties under spotted lanternfly quarantine in Pennsylvania, including Adams County, which was just added this year.

“The quarantine regulations apply to everybody. Homeowners, residents, they should be careful not to be transporting them," says Swackhamer.