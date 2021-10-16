Curbing the invasion: How to help stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly

Most adult spotted lanternflies won't survive the winter. But, their eggs can

Keep an eye on the trees.

Experts hope everyone can help curb the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly by helping to eliminate egg masses before they hatch.

While most adult spotted lanternflies will not survive the winter, egg masses can survive the cold. Experts at Penn State Extension claim a single mass can produce 30-50 eggs and the eggs are viable between October-July.

Learn how to properly remove an egg mass by watching this video.

On Saturday the Lebanon County Conservation District helped educate members of the public on how to best remove the spotted lanternfly and their egg masses at the Quittapahilla Educational Wetland Preserve.

They handed out free circle traps to catch the bugs.

Experts worry the spotted lanternfly will continue to cause damage to the state's grape and wine industries.