Special Valentine's Day treats brought to patients at Penn State Health Children's Hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Dauphin County, Dunkin Donuts made a special stop for hospital staff and patients.

The popular chain stopped at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in Derry Township today to spread the Valentine's Day spirit.

Patients and staff members were treated to a spread of heart-shaped donuts and special drinks, which put a smile on everyone's face ahead of the holiday.

"We dropped off 16 dozen heart-shaped donuts for patients this morning and we're excited to see everyone and just enjoy the Valentine's Day treats," said Jillian Gallagher, the field marking manager of Dunkin'.