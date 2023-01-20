Special Olympics Pennsylvania invites the community to 'plunge' into this weekend

Special Olympics Pennsylvania is hosting their 20th annual Polar Plunge at Gifford Pinchot State Park on Saturday morning.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The temperature is supposed to be 34 or 35 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday morning.

And Special Olympics Pennsylvania thinks that is the perfect time for a swim... or a plunge.

The 20th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Capital Area Polar Plunge is taking place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., and they are inviting participants of all ages (plungers under 18 will need a parent or guardian signature) to dip in the frigid waters at Gifford Pinchot State Park in support of their athletes.

If you are feeling brave and want to support a special cause, general plungers are required to pay a $50 registration fee, and Cool Schools (local school groups) are asked to raise $35 per team member in order to receive an official Capital Area Polar Plunge 2023 T-Shirt.

If the icy waters aren't your thing, but you still want to find a way to show your support, you can choose to register for the event as a “Too Chicken to Plunge” participant.

Anyone can attend as a Plunge spectator, free of charge, and enjoy activities at Plunge Town located in the Conewago Day Use Area in the park ahead of the opening ceremonies and Plunge.

There will be food trucks, coffee and hot cocoa provided by Starbucks, music and a costume contest to refresh everyone as they emerge from the frigid lake.

Online registration ends on Friday at noon. Sign up here.