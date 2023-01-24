Special Olympics Pennsylvania holds annual Ski Racing Competition in York County

Around 30 athletes will be heading down the slopes to compete on Tuesday.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Roundtop Mountain Resort will have Special Olympic athletes heading down their slopes on Tuesday morning.

Special Olympics "Area M" will be holding their 39th Annual Invitational Ski Race Competition, comprising around 30 athletes from Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and northern York counties.

Tuesday morning will be their chance to compete for the opportunity to represent the Mid-State Area at the statewide competition to be held at Seven Springs Ski Resort in Bedford County this February.

The day will start with an opening ceremony on the Fanny Hill slope. Sebastian Shiro, the 2020 Athlete of the Year, will carry the Special Olympics Torch down and Ricky Eutzy Jr., who is in the running to be a member of the U.S. team in the 2025 World Games in Torino, Italy, will carry the flag.

After the opening ceremonies, the athletes will hit the slopes, starting at the “Modified” Slalom on upper and lower Fanny Hill and in the Discovery Area.

The day will close on the patio for an awards ceremony, food, beverages and live music.