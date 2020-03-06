Special Olympics Pennsylvania announces virtual summer games

Athletes will have the opportunity to compete in athletic challenges from the comfort of their own homes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) is excited to announce the 2020 Virtual Summer Games (VSG). This event is open to every registered athlete and is a safe way for them to compete against their friends and peers from across the state.

Athletes will have the opportunity to compete in golf, swimming, softball, equestrian, tennis, basketball, athletics, and gymnastics challenges from the comfort of their own homes.

After the SOPA athletes have trained and competed from home, everyone will come together virtually to celebrate their success through a series of virtual events taking place on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom, and our website from June 12 – 14, 2020.

The virtual weekend-long celebration will feature an Opening Ceremonies, Health Athletes videos, athlete and celebrity ambassador shout-outs, competition videos, and much more.