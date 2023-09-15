Nearly 100 law enforcement members and Special Olympians team up for inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nearly 100 runners representing law enforcement officers from across Central Pennsylvania joined up with several Special Olympics athletes Friday for the inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The 29-mile run stretched from the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters in Mechanicsburg to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, organizers said.
The run was broken into 12 segments ranging from 1.5 to four miles, with various law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes running their segments before passing the torch to the next group.
In addition to law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes, members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Air National Guard, other event sponsors, political supporters, civic leaders, and members of the community participated as well, organizers said.
There was a brief ceremony at FOP Headquarters to kick off the event.
Law enforcement teams that participated included:
- Carlisle Borough Police Department
- Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department
- Derry Township Police Department
- Harrisburg Bureau of Police,
- Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police
- Mechanicsburg Borough Police Department
- Pennsylvania Air National Guard
- Pennsylvania Army National Guard
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Susquehanna Township Police Department
- Swatara Township Police Department
Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports to more than 13,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely related developmental disabilities. For more information about how you can join “The Inclusion Revolution,” visit www.specialolympicspa.org.