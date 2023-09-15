Nearly 100 law enforcement members and Special Olympians team up for inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run

The 29-mile run went from the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters in Mechanicsburg to the PA State Police Academy in Hershey.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nearly 100 runners representing law enforcement officers from across Central Pennsylvania joined up with several Special Olympics athletes Friday for the inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The 29-mile run stretched from the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters in Mechanicsburg to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, organizers said.

The run was broken into 12 segments ranging from 1.5 to four miles, with various law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes running their segments before passing the torch to the next group.

In addition to law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes, members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Air National Guard, other event sponsors, political supporters, civic leaders, and members of the community participated as well, organizers said.

There was a brief ceremony at FOP Headquarters to kick off the event.

Law enforcement teams that participated included:

Carlisle Borough Police Department

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department

Derry Township Police Department

Harrisburg Bureau of Police,

Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police

Mechanicsburg Borough Police Department

Pennsylvania Air National Guard

Pennsylvania Army National Guard

Pennsylvania State Police

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Susquehanna Township Police Department

Swatara Township Police Department