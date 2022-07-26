Special Lebanon County camp offers a unique experience for kids battling heart disease

Campers can participate in all kinds of activities, ranging from rock climbing, zip lining, swimming, mountain biking, boating, and cookouts, free of charge.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — This week, more than a dozen kids are attending a special camp in Lebanon County.

Camp Lion Heart is specifically for children battling heart disease. Attendees range anywhere between 12 and 18.

The camp takes place on the grounds of Camp Kirchenwald. Campers can participate in all kinds of activities, ranging from rock climbing, zip lining, swimming, mountain biking, boating, and cookouts.

Organizers say that the camp is all about allowing kids to recognize their potential.

"Every kid out here has had cardiac surgery and problems like that, so it gives them an opportunity to come out in the camp environment," said Saulius Elertas, Camp Lion Heart's Director.

"We challenge them a little bit but within norms, we look at what their abilities and disabilities are," said Elertas.

The camp started seven years ago as a combined effort between Penn State Children's Heart Group and Ellie's Heart Foundation.