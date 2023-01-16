x
Special guests to join Governor-Elect Shapiro on stage at swearing-in

According to the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee, Governor-Elect Shapiro invited these guests to the Swearing-In Ceremony because of their inspiring stories.
Credit: AP
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, left, and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, right, join Gov. Tom Wolf to announce steps in the transition between administrations during a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced Monday the special guests from across Pennsylvania who will share the stage with Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the committee, Governor-Elect Shapiro invited these guests to the Swearing-In Ceremony because of their inspiring stories.

Over the past year, Shapiro traveled the Commonwealth and met with people who shared their stories, worries and hopes for the future, according to a press release. The special guests were just some of the people he met through public service. 

The guests are as follows: 

  • Tim Lewis, a Glenn O. Hawbaker employee who was a victim of wage theft, but got his money back as a result of Attorney General Shapiro’s work on the largest Davis-Bacon wage theft case in American history.
  • Dorothy Johnson-Speight and Michelle Kerr Spry, gun violence prevention activists who lost their children to gun violence.
  • Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose, who worked with the Office of Attorney General to launch a statewide police misconduct database.
  • Brandon Short, Penn State alum and former NFL player who lost his daughter to gun violence.
  • Tyrone 'Cakes' Sims, a 40-year volunteer basketball coach in Southwest Philadelphia who met Shapiro when he attended a workshop Tyrone hosted for young men who’ve been victims of gun violence.
  • Juliann Bortz and Mary McHale, survivors of childhood sex abuse at the hands of predator priests.
  • Donna Jacobsen, a mother whose daughter is recovering from substance use disorder.
  • Danielle Chesney, who shared her story about her decision to have an abortion to save her life.
  • Jarrod Bets, owner of Mr. Vic's Family Styling in Lancaster, where Shapiro visited during the campaign to hear about the challenges his small business is facing.
  • Tom Wheeler, a former Philadelphia police officer and a lifelong Republican who voted for Governor-Elect Shapiro.
  • Stephanie Mack and Brittany Sisca, the wives of Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack and Trooper Branden Sisca, who were killed in the line of duty last March.

