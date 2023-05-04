Bunny ban: SPCA warns against rabbits as gifts

Thousands of bunnies are surrendered every year after they have been adopted for Easter.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bunny rabbits may look cute and cuddly, but the Lycoming County SPCA says parents should not buy them for their kids as an Easter gift.

"They are all living things, so they are not gifts. They are living creatures, and that is the crux of it," said Alyssa Correll, the executive director at the Lycoming County SPCA.

In 2017, National Geographic reported that at least 80 percent of all rabbits bought around Easter died or were abandoned before their first birthday.

Many don't realize they might have to seek special care for their rabbits.

"They are considered a specialty animal. So, they are not seen as frequently, and there is a lot more that goes into it. If it is something beyond a really basic level of need for their care, then you could get referred to a specialist," said Correll.

Owning a rabbit as a pet can rack up quite the bill quickly.

"Looking at the normal cost of an animal, vet care, food, and all of that, but compared to lagomorphs or rabbits, it goes up exponentially," Correll added.

Rabbits also need plenty of attention.

"They need that socialization. They need enrichment and playtime. They need a variety of diets and need someone savvy that will look after their health," she said.

The SPCA says folks should also avoid buying chicks or peeps as Easter gifts. Those birds come with their own cautions.

"Avian flu has been a huge problem in Pennsylvania, and the issue is that it is a huge health issue, not only for individual animals, but if they are exposed at any point, there have been whole farms that have had to close because of outbreaks," Correll stated.

The Lycoming County SPCA does not want to deter people from adopting but stresses that you should research beforehand.