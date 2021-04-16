Clinic at Spanish American Civic Association in downtown Lancaster focuses on vaccinating Spanish American community

Coordinators say that translation issues and location have been barriers to access for people in the community to get their vaccines elsewhere.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid are partnering up in the latest series of ongoing vaccination clinics.

The clinic — located at the Spanish American Civic Association in downtown Lancaster — began Thursday and will run through Saturday, April 17 directed to the Spanish American community.

Capital BlueCross said they are committed to targeting many of its clinics to vaccine-hesitant, underserved communities.

Coordinators say that translation issues and location have been barriers to access for people in the community to get their vaccines elsewhere.

"The Latinos are a part of that population who had been hospitalized or who are passing away so if we're able to provide that access for them to be able to get vaccinated and to reduce those statistics then we've done a good deed to our community," said Sandra Valdez of Spanish American Civic Association vaccine.

So far, more than 90 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given out at the clinic.