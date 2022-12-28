Southwest Airline cancellations cause long delays and missing luggage

Hundreds of people remain stuck in limbo, as they wait for their luggage and new flights.

BALTIMORE — Holiday travel has turned into a holiday nightmare for thousands of Americans.

At Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), hundreds of people are left stuck in limbo in the Southwest terminal.

“They cancelled my flight, so I rebooked from Indianapolis to Washington," said Terri Mayer, who was waiting in the BWI Southwest terminal. "Then they cancelled half the flights, and my bags are in Indianapolis.”

“We got to the airport; they said our flight was cancelled," said Mike Lucas, who was waiting for two missing bags. "Then we got in line, and they were able to rebook us another one. And they ended up cancelling that flight.”

Southwest Airlines cancelled over 5,400 flights in a 48-hour span. According to the airline, the delays were due to "half of the airports where we operate in the continental U.S. under duress from the (winter) storm."

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan released a statement and acknowledged that, "our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews [are] out of position in dozens of locations."

“Yeah, it might have started with the weather, but they should’ve been able to handle that within a couple of days," said Mayer. "I think they dropped the ball.”

“I had an issue with Spirit before and they accommodated me right away," said Lucas. "Hotel, car and everything was taken care of right away. Southwest has been straight up denying everyone.”

If you are affected by the Southwest cancellations, travel experts advise not to worry, as Southwest will attempt to rebook your flight. Travelers are also advised to ask about perks, such as free meal vouchers, transportation and hotel stays.

Those who have travel insurance will also be compensated if you decide to change your flight.

“If you decide to cancel your flight, you should be reimbursed 100% because of the weather and the airline isn’t able to provide you with an alternative route. That happens," said travel expert Edyta Satchell.

For passengers waiting at BWI, it’s been a travel experience unlike anything they’ve witnessed.

“I’ve been flying for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything this bad," said Mayer.

“Bags being lost for days on end, it’s kind of out of control, man," said Lucas.

Southwest Airlines has released a public apology, saying it recognizes they have fallen short. You can read the airline's apology here.