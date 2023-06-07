Southampton Township enacts burn ban

Southampton Township, Cumberland County supervisors say the burn ban is effective immediately.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County township joined several other areas in Pennsylvania in enacting a burn ban due to the dry weather.

Southampton Township supervisors say the ban is effective immediately. Officials are concerned about the risk of fire spreading because of the extended dry conditions.

Residents of the township are barred from any type of open burning. Outdoor cooking on a grill or other covered device is allowed.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice, officials said.