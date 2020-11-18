South Middleton School District switching to remote learning for three days prior to Thanksgiving break

School officials also say remote learning may extend longer if the conditions in Cumberland County do not improve.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The South Middleton School District superintendent says they are switching to remote learning for three days prior to the Thanksgiving break due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

School officials also say remote learning may extend longer if the conditions in Cumberland County do not improve.

The last day for face-to-face instruction for elementary students will occur on or possibly before Friday, Nov. 20, since secondary students are on the ABABC schedule.

The superintendent also says the last day for face-to-face instruction for secondary students should be Wednesday, Nov. 18 for the A cohort and Thursday, Nov. 19 for the B cohort.

According to school officials, they may decide to move to remote learning prior to these dates should condition warrant this decision.

The superintendent says they have been working on the remote learning plan, The Go Bubbler Plan, throughout the summer and the beginning of this school year.