South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage

The deadline for the state to provide updated broadband coverage data to the FCC is next month.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year.

Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.

Reports show that some areas are marked as receiving high-speed internet, even when they don't in reality.

Northern York County Regional police chief David Lash says the wireless networks can impact their officers on a daily basis

"Most of what we do in law enforcement in our police cars is connected through cellular data, so officers need to become accustomed to where they have signal and where they don't," said Lash. "We have to look at that as a safety aspect not only for our officers but also the community we're serving."