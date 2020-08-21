South Central PA Domino's stores looking to hire

Locally-owned stores are seeking part-time and full-time team members.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire more than 500 new team members across 42 stores throughout the Greater Harrisburg area, including Lancaster and York. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“Domino’s has been working diligently to serve its local communities,” said Courtney Milne, a Lancaster-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The influx in demand for deliveries has increased the need for more team members. The demand is high and the need for staff is immediate.”

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Milne. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Domino’s stores want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunities to those who are looking for work.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Milne. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.