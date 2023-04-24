Volunteer-run rescue helping York County community | On the Bright Side

South Central PA Search and Rescue has been helping the York County community local missing people for more than a decade.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — South Central PA Search and Rescue has helped find lost or missing people in York County for more than a decade.

"We're trying to return your loved ones to you at the end of the day and my job is to make sure we find them and get them appropriate medical care," said EMS captain Nathanial Stoner. "We make sure they’re healthy, safe and not injured when we get them back to you."

This unit, also known as Search 93, is made up of 42 volunteers and nine K9s.

Crews work on the ground, in the air and often in dangerous conditions. Two thermal drones provide searchers with a bird's-eye view.

"It has saved lives and will also save time and effort on the searchers," said Lt. John Cheeseman.

Search 93 is all volunteer and runs solely on donations and grants. The rescue does not receive state funding.

"All of our searchers pay for all their own equipment, out of pocket," said Chief Kurtis Timmer.

Give Local York is one of South Central PA Search and Rescue's biggest fundraising events each year.

Group leaders say donations make a significant impact and may even end up helping your loved one or neighbor.

Money raised this year will go toward upgrading medical and drone equipment, along with training.