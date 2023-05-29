Communities across central Pa. observe Memorial Day

Communities across central Pennsylvania observed Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 with events honoring fallen soldiers.

Camp Hill Borough held its 104th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Hill Cemetery. The event included participation by Boy Scouts Troop 51 and the Camp Hill Senior High School Band.

Frans Barends, an Army veteran who fought in Desert Storm, drove all the way up from Atlanta for the event.

“I think it’s a great piece of tradition,” Barends said. “I went to high school here so most years I come back and participate in the parades and ceremony. So it’s important.”

Another veteran at the ceremony, Kevin Schneck of Camp Hill, said while Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, it’s also an important day to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in service to our country.

“Who doesn’t love the opportunity to spend time with friends, family and barbecue?” asked Schneck, who served in the Marines from 1997 to 2005. “I think if you can, it’s a great day to share stories or learn about somebody, somebody local from around here perhaps, learn about them and share their stories so that their stories are never forgotten.”

Just a few minutes later, New Cumberland Borough held its Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Park. As the sound of bagpipes rang out playing the song “Amazing Grace,” Nick Smith of New Cumberland recalled memories with his father, who served in northern Africa during World War II.