Jonathan Sacerdote faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed his mother multiple times.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital; there's no word on her condition.

Sacerdote is facing attempted homicide charges in Carbon County.