Some voters in York County still waiting for mail-in ballots two weeks after being mailed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With 12 days until Election Day, some voters in York County are still waiting to receive their mail-in ballots.
"The concern is, what do I do if it doesn't come," asked Ann Bodling. Her ballot tracker says, her ballot was mailed October 8th. Two weeks later, she still doesn't have it.
"Where is the hold up and where are the ballots," asked Bodling.
She made a post on a Dillsburg Community Facebook Page asking if anyone else has yet to receive their ballot. More than 90 comments later, she realized she wasn't the only one with this issue.
"Well I'm feeling concerned," said Bev Motich, saw Bodling's post and is experiencing the same exact issue. He ballot says, it was mailed October 8th, but still hasn't arrived.
"I would like to vote in this election," said Motich. "I think it's my right."
York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler asks voters to be patient. She said, "We are aware that some voters whose ballots were processed by the mail house on October 8th have not yet been received. Several calls were placed this morning to voters in that October 8th batch."
She says, voters still waiting for their ballot can come to the county election office. They can have their initial ballot cancelled out of the system and a re-issued a new ballot. Voters can also go to the polls on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot.