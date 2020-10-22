Some voters in York County still waiting for mail-in ballots two weeks after being mailed

Some voters with a mailed ballot date of October 8th are still waiting to receive their ballots.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With 12 days until Election Day, some voters in York County are still waiting to receive their mail-in ballots.

"The concern is, what do I do if it doesn't come," asked Ann Bodling. Her ballot tracker says, her ballot was mailed October 8th. Two weeks later, she still doesn't have it.

"Where is the hold up and where are the ballots," asked Bodling.

Some voters in York County say, it's been two weeks since their ballots were mailed on Oct. 8th & they've yet to receive them. Meanwhile, other voters with mail dates later than Oct. 8th have already received theirs. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/v00dY7jA5X — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 22, 2020

She made a post on a Dillsburg Community Facebook Page asking if anyone else has yet to receive their ballot. More than 90 comments later, she realized she wasn't the only one with this issue.

"Well I'm feeling concerned," said Bev Motich, saw Bodling's post and is experiencing the same exact issue. He ballot says, it was mailed October 8th, but still hasn't arrived.

"I would like to vote in this election," said Motich. "I think it's my right."

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler asks voters to be patient. She said, "We are aware that some voters whose ballots were processed by the mail house on October 8th have not yet been received. Several calls were placed this morning to voters in that October 8th batch."