Some volunteer fire departments forced to cancel fundraising events, losing donations because of COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — The spring is a big fundraising time for many volunteer fire departments, but COVID-19 and the state’s stay-at-home order has forced many of them to cancel their events. It’s not just disheartening for one Lancaster County fire chief; it's also cause for concern.

“Just like your house - you can turn the lights off but the electric bill is coming; there's still a minimum fee there,” explained Chief Douglas Kimberly.

Columbia Borough firefighters may not be hanging out at the firehouse, thanks to COVID-19, but Chief Douglas Kemmerly says they are still responding to emergency calls. and those calls cost.

“I worry about if we have the money because we have two brand new fire trucks that we have to keep fueling, and we have to keep them running. Fires don't stop because of the coronavirus,” added Kimberly.

Take April’s three alarm fire on Union Street; flames sent smoke high into the sky.

“It’s just unacceptable to not show up,” he added. “You have to be there for citizens and the visitors of our community.”

With the department forced to cancel its weekly bingo, special bingos, seafood dinners, and its spring chicken barbecue, it’s losing thousands of dollars. The chicken barbecue alone can bring the department up to $12,000, according to the chief.

“I am absolutely concerned,” he said.

Chief Kemmerly says that money would've gone towards capital projects, such as fixing the roof.

“It could also go towards putting something new on the fire truck… so we just had some hose testing done in our equipment last Saturday, and we blown two sections of hose that didn't pass the test, so you know, that could be an extra $1,500 - $2,000 for those two sections of hose,” explained Kemmerly.

For now, Kemmerly says the department will be just fine with its finances, but he is concerned for some others wearing the badge across Pennsylvania.

“I believe there's fire companies that are operating like some people do - where they live from paycheck to paycheck. They're living week to week or month to month from a donation from the citizen so, yeah, I do believe there's going to be some fire companies that are very, are going to be in trouble financially because of this,” added Kimberly.