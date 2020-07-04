Some trucking companies express concern over what will happen if truckers start falling sick

Jeffrey Shellenberger of S&H Express & Shelly Truck Driving School said he's concerned about how to maintain the supply chain if COVID-19 begins to sicken truckers

Jeffrey Shellenberger's company S&H Express operates around 250 trucks that carry nearly 20 tons each day.

He also oversees Shelly Truck Driving School that helps train and test new truck drivers before they hit the roads.

"Usually you have 2% of your workforce out being sick. But, if this coronavirus gets bad, you could have 20-30% of your workforce out," Shellenberger said.

He said, the problem is compounded because right now his truck driving school, Shelly, is also shut down and PennDOT drivers license centers are closed. Therefore, students who hope to graduate trucking school and begin working cannot because they would not be able to pass their testing and obtain their license. Other states have also made the decision to shut down drivers license centers and trucking schools.

"27 states are open, and 23 states are closed at this point," said Shellenberger when it comes to those driver's license centers. He added, "by shutting the schools down in half the country in half the states, this problem could become bigger."

"Some of them quit their job, saved up money to go to truck driving school, and then got halfway through it and then the brakes kind of got put on it," said Shellenberger. He added if truckers would begin falling sick, "without new students coming through and new opportunities then we're just not going to be able to deliver groceries to a lot of places."

Shellenberger added that his company also wrote a letter to the Governor expressing their concerns.

"We understand the concerns of the trucking community," said PennDOT Driver and Vehicle services spokesperson Diego Sandino. "Like I said, our actions that we've taken including shutting down the driver's license centers is all to mitigate the spread of the virus."

Sandino added, PennDOT would rather enact tougher precautions and adjust as needed than to wish they would have acted later on.

Sandino said PennDOT has extended the deadline to May 31st for people with drivers licenses that expired from March 16-April 30. He also directed people to the PennDOT website where he said many vehicle services can be completed online once drivers license centers are reopened.

PennDOT said it will reopen centers and all services associated with them, such as testing, when it is safe to do so.

Shellenberger, meantime, said none of his truckers have fallen sick from COVID-19 at this time.